Fake news: The tech products that fooled or failed us

The Segway -- the two-wheeled, self-balancing electric vehicle -- was supposed to revolutionize personal transportation.

As a product, the Segway certainly was an interesting idea, and represented a moonshot in terms of reducing congestion and pollution in built-up areas. But as a solution, it was far from ideal. Not only was no thought given to the practicalities (for example, where do you park it? How do you charge it when out and about? How will it coexist with cars and pedestrians?), but it also fell foul of regulations in many countries.

The price -- a cool $5,000 -- also didn't help.

While there may have been solutions to all these issues, the Segway never gained the market traction required to turn it from a cool idea into a mass-market product. However, it's nice that the Segway exists, albeit as a niche product.