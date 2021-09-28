First look: Amazon's new hardware revealed at Sept 28 event [in pictures]

Next-generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
There's a next-generation Kindle Paperwhite, a new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and a brand-new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The e-commerce giant held an invite-only event on September 28 2021. Here's what's coming to your cart.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Join Discussion