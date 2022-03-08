/>
First look: Apple 'Peek Performance' event in pictures

Apple is holding its first big product announcement event of 2022, and we're excited to share the highlights here.
Peek Performance

We're expecting to see several new devices from Apple during its first event of the year, including an upgraded iPhone SE, faster iPads, and a Mac or two. 

Follow all our coverage of the event and Apple's new and updated products.

Apple March 8 New iPad Air

Apple March 8 Mac Studio
Apple March 8 Mac Studio

Apple March 8 iPhone SE with A15 Bionic
Apple March 8 iPhone SE with A15 Bionic

Apple March 8 Mac Studio Display
Apple March 8 Mac Studio Display

Apple March 8 Apple TV Plus
Apple March 8 Apple TV Plus

Apple March 8 Friday Night Baseball
Apple March 8 Friday Night Baseball

Apple March 8 iPhone 13 New Color
Apple March 8 iPhone 13 New Color

Apple March 8 iPhone 13 Line
Apple March 8 iPhone 13 Line

Apple March 8 iPhone SE same glass as iPhone 13
Apple March 8 iPhone SE same glass as iPhone 13

Apple March 8 iPhone SE Camera Innovation
Apple March 8 iPhone SE Camera Innovation

Apple March 8 iPhone SE 5G Speed
Apple March 8 iPhone SE 5G Speed

Apple March 8 iPhone SE
Apple March 8 iPhone SE

Apple March 8 iPhone SE Priced at $429

Apple March 8 iPad Air
Apple March 8 iPad Air with 5G

Apple March 8 iPad Air with M1 Chip
Apple March 8 iPad Air with M1 Chip

screen-shot-2022-03-08-at-1-16-19-pm-2.png
Apple March 8 iPad Air with M1 Chip

Apple March 8 iPad Air
Apple March 8 iPad Air

Apple March 8
Apple March 8

screen-shot-2022-03-08-at-1-24-12-pm-2.png
Apple March 8

screen-shot-2022-03-08-at-1-24-38-pm-2.png
Apple March 8

Apple March 8 M1 Ultra
Apple March 8 M1 Ultra

screen-shot-2022-03-08-at-1-26-43-pm-2.png
Apple March 8 M1 chips

Apple March 8 M1 View
Apple March 8 M1 View

screen-shot-2022-03-08-at-1-29-15-pm-2.png
Apple March 8 M1 Compare

Apple March 8
Apple March 8

screen-shot-2022-03-08-at-1-35-57-pm-2.png
Apple March 8 Mac Studio

screen-shot-2022-03-08-at-1-37-06-pm-2.png
Apple March 8 Ports

Apple March 8 Mac Studio
Apple March 8 Mac Studio

Apple March 8
Apple March 8

Apple March M1 Max
Apple March 8 M1 Max

Apple March 8
Apple March 8

Apple March 8
Apple March 8

Apple March 8 Mac Studio Display
Apple March 8 Mac Studio Display

Apple March 8 Mac Studio
Apple March 8 Mac Studio

