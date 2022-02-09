/>
First look: Products revealed at Samsung Unpacked 2022 [in pictures]

Samsung debuts its 2022 series of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Topic: Mobility
1 of 20 Image: Samsung

Samsung today debuted its 2022 series of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

2 of 20 Image: Samsung

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which comes in three models: S22 (left), S22+ (middle), and S22 Ultra (right).

3 of 20 Image: Samsung

The smallest of the trio, Samsung Galaxy S22, features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 3,700mAh battery, IP68 rating, and 5G compatibility.

4 of 20 Image: Samsung

A larger 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22+ boast similar internals, but with a sizable 4,500mAh battery capable of 45W fast charging.

5 of 20 Image: Samsung

Both devices are equipped with triple cameras at the rear, including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 50MP wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto. The front houses a 10MP, F2.2 lens.

6 of 20 Image: Samsung

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are available in 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage configurations, and in four colors: Phantom White, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Green.

7 of 20 Image: Samsung

Also making its debut is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is what Samsung dubs "the most noteworthy S series device ever created."

8 of 20 Image: Samsung

The S22 Ultra fields a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the most subtle curve melting off the edges of the glass.

9 of 20 Image: Samsung

A boxier frame is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 12GB).

10 of 20 Image: Samsung

More notably, Note users can rejoice, with the return of the in-body S Pen.

11 of 20 Image: Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra users can take advantage of a new and improved camera array, featuring a 12MP ultra-wide, 108MP wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom, F2.4), and a 10MP telephoto (10x zoom, F4.9).

12 of 20 Image: Samsung

Samsung has also put an emphasis on nightography, adding a larger pixel sensor, enhanced AI high-resolution processing, and Super HDR.

13 of 20 Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgundy.

14 of 20 Image: Samsung

A couple of official accessories were also unveiled, including the strapped silicone cover and a reflective clear case.

15 of 20 Image: Samsung

Samsung also revealed the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, which comes in three models: Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.

16 of 20 Image: Samsung

The entry-level Tab S8 sports an 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, capable of 120Hz refreshing. It houses an 8,000mAh cell, 5G antennas, and is flanked by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

17 of 20 Image: Samsung

A larger and more powerful duo of tablets, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra, come with 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch displays, respectively. Both are Super AMOLED panels, can ramp up to 120Hz, and integrate on-display fingerprint sensors.

18 of 20 Image: Samsung

Powered by up to 16GB of RAM and a new 4nm processor, Samsung wants the Tab S8 Ultra to be the go-to tablet for professional use.

19 of 20 Image: Samsung

You can also buy the new bookcover keyboard for added functionality.

20 of 20 Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699, with the Tab S8+ selling at $899, and the Tab S8 Ultra at $1,099. Prices will vary based on the configuration.

