Free up disk space, remove malware, and speed up your Mac with CleanMyMac X

    My Mac gets pretty kludged up with software. I also work it hard and don't really take much care of it. One thing that I do use to keep it running smoothly is CleanMyMac by MacPaw. And the latest update - CleanMyMac X - brings a number of cool new features to the utility making it even more useful than ever.

    This version of CleanMyMac also adds Malware removal, which isn't something that I needed (thankfully), but is a handy feature.

    It also features a really handy Updater tool, which runs through all of your apps and tells you if anything is out of date, and offers you the chance to make that right.

    A one-year subscription for a single Mac to CleanMyMac X costs $40, while a lifetime subscription for a single Mac is $90. If you have multiple Macs then MacPaw offers some serious multi-user license discounts.

    I highly recommend this app. It helps me get more out of my Mac and put off that painful - but inevitable - process of buying a new one.

    The thing I like about CleanMyMac X is that overlaying the power and complexity of the application is an easy-to-use interface. It all starts in Smart Scan, where you can click a single button to get the ball rolling.

    Here CleanMyMac X is looking for junk files -- and the applications maintains a Safety Database that can tell the difference between junk and important files.

    CleanMyMac X also never deletes anything without asking.

    Here's the junk CleanMyMac X found on my system.

    And here are the maintencen tasks it will carry out.

    Here CleanMyMac X is working on my system. The process took about a minute to complete.

    Here are the results - a quick spring clean of my Mac, which is now back ready for action.

    And yes, it does indeed feel faster and snappier.

    CleanMyMac X offers quick access to system information, and even allows you to clean up your Dropbox account.

