Free up disk space, remove malware, and speed up your Mac with CleanMyMac X

My Mac gets pretty kludged up with software. I also work it hard and don't really take much care of it. One thing that I do use to keep it running smoothly is CleanMyMac by MacPaw. And the latest update - CleanMyMac X - brings a number of cool new features to the utility making it even more useful than ever.

This version of CleanMyMac also adds Malware removal, which isn't something that I needed (thankfully), but is a handy feature.

It also features a really handy Updater tool, which runs through all of your apps and tells you if anything is out of date, and offers you the chance to make that right.

A one-year subscription for a single Mac to CleanMyMac X costs $40, while a lifetime subscription for a single Mac is $90. If you have multiple Macs then MacPaw offers some serious multi-user license discounts.

I highly recommend this app. It helps me get more out of my Mac and put off that painful - but inevitable - process of buying a new one.