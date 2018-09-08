Free up disk space, remove malware, and speed up your Mac with CleanMyMac X

Hardware
My Mac gets pretty kludged up with software. I also work it hard and don't really take much care of it. One thing that I do use to keep it running smoothly is CleanMyMac by MacPaw. And the latest update - CleanMyMac X - brings a number of cool new features to the utility making it even more useful than ever.
This version of CleanMyMac also adds Malware removal, which isn't something that I needed (thankfully), but is a handy feature.
It also features a really handy Updater tool, which runs through all of your apps and tells you if anything is out of date, and offers you the chance to make that right.
A one-year subscription for a single Mac to CleanMyMac X costs $40, while a lifetime subscription for a single Mac is $90. If you have multiple Macs then MacPaw offers some serious multi-user license discounts.
I highly recommend this app. It helps me get more out of my Mac and put off that painful - but inevitable - process of buying a new one.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The thing I like about CleanMyMac X is that overlaying the power and complexity of the application is an easy-to-use interface. It all starts in Smart Scan, where you can click a single button to get the ball rolling.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here CleanMyMac X is looking for junk files -- and the applications maintains a Safety Database that can tell the difference between junk and important files.
CleanMyMac X also never deletes anything without asking.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here's the junk CleanMyMac X found on my system.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
And here are the maintencen tasks it will carry out.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here CleanMyMac X is working on my system. The process took about a minute to complete.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here are the results - a quick spring clean of my Mac, which is now back ready for action.
And yes, it does indeed feel faster and snappier.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
CleanMyMac X offers quick access to system information, and even allows you to clean up your Dropbox account.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
All it takes is a single click to carry out a whole raft of basic maintenance tasks on your Mac with the new and updated CleanMyMac X.
My Mac gets pretty kludged up with software. I also work it hard and don't really take much care of it. One thing that I do use to keep it running smoothly is CleanMyMac by MacPaw. And the latest update - CleanMyMac X - brings a number of cool new features to the utility making it even more useful than ever.
This version of CleanMyMac also adds Malware removal, which isn't something that I needed (thankfully), but is a handy feature.
It also features a really handy Updater tool, which runs through all of your apps and tells you if anything is out of date, and offers you the chance to make that right.
A one-year subscription for a single Mac to CleanMyMac X costs $40, while a lifetime subscription for a single Mac is $90. If you have multiple Macs then MacPaw offers some serious multi-user license discounts.
I highly recommend this app. It helps me get more out of my Mac and put off that painful - but inevitable - process of buying a new one.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion