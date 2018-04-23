Gadgets to go: The ultimate tech travel-kit

These days I don't travel much for business, but when I do, I do it like a pro. That's because I've learned a few things from my time in planes, trains and automobiles -- like what to pack for every possible tech scenario: not enough outlets, unreliable hotel Wi-Fi, too many cords and so on.

And not only what to pack, but how to pack it. (That's the first item on my list of essential tech for your travels.) Of course, because I'm the Business Bargain Hunter, I made sure to assemble this kit on the cheap -- though in some cases (like with headphones), it's worth splurging.