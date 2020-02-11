Galaxy Z Flip first look: Samsung's clamshell foldable revealed

  • Introducing the Galaxy Z Flip.

  • It's a foldable clamshell phone.

  • Here's a shot of the Unpacked 2020 stage.

  • Samsung is rolling out a promo video to announce Z Flip.

  • In fact, Samsung is kicking Unpacked 2020 off with Galaxy Z Flip.

  • It's demoing the device on stage...

  • Here, it's showing how Z Flip folds down and in half.

  • Samsung is also talking specs.

  • The Galaxy Z Flip is super compact when folded.

  • And it comes in bright colors!

  • Here is more staging from the Samsung event.

  • A clear shot of one of the promo images.

  • And the Galaxy Z Flip's price!

Here is Samsung's latest foldable device.

    • 1 of 2