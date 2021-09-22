Gallery: XDO Pantera Pico PC

The PP-100 Pico Projector is a similar size to the Pico PC and comes in matching colours, although the design doesn't quite match (rounded corners rather than square). This is a multi-function device in its own right that can store files, act as a wi-fi hotspot, run Android apps (it comes with YouTube and Netflix apps installed and pinned to its home screen), mirror the screen on an Android, iOS or Windows device using MiraCast, Airplay or the Eshare app or connect to an iPhone over USB.
The Pico Projector has speakers and a battery, plus a touchpad on top that you can use to control the volume, drive the mouse pointer and scroll through the Android interface with two fingers. We found this rather fiddly, so you might prefer to use the basic remote control that comes with it. (That's one point where the usual ODX attention to detail is missing; batteries not included). You also get a mini-tripod.
And, of course, you can connect the projector to the Pico PC with the supplied HDMI cable. We had trouble getting this working though, initially seeing a colour-shifted desktop and then 'No Signal'. It's not a particularly powerful Android device and takes a while to boot.
The projector's WVGA (854 x 480) resolution is fine for video, but as Windows will default to driving it at 1360 by 768 it's going to be better for watching media than for working on documents. As a result, we'd put the projector down as useful on the move rather than a daily driver. The Pico PC itself can drive anything up to a 4K display, although that works better when it's playing a local file than trying to stream a large file over wi-fi.
