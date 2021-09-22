Gallery: XDO Pantera Pico PC

A tiny cube PC looks very neat all on its own. But once you start plugging in the power and peripherals to those handy ports, it quickly starts to look more cluttered, making you think more about the compromises that the form factor imposes.

The Pico PC was dwarfed by a full-size HDMI cable that we used to plug it into a screen, for example -- in fact, the weight of the cable threatened to tip it over if we balanced it on top of the screen. You'll want to plug in a keyboard and mouse as well, so pick Bluetooth or wireless peripherals to save on the cables.

You can probably rely on the wi-fi, and using the MicroSD card slot to add storage avoids the need to plug in another cable for an external drive. You could certainly use the Pico PC with a portable screen, but at that point you might as well pick a cheap laptop instead.

The main advantage of the size is that the Pico PC is very portable and can tuck into any corner, so the nest of cables may not be particularly visible. It's a shame there isn't any way of mounting it behind a screen or on a wall though.

The blue LED light that runs around the top of the case is striking; in fact it's uncomfortably bright in a dim room and as this is the power indicator, there's no setting to turn it off. The Pico PC is very quiet in operation, but just downloading and installing Windows updates is enough to turn it into something of a handwarmer.