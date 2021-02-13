Gear4 and InvisibleShield for Galaxy S21 Ultra: Impact protection and anti-microbial treatment

ZAGG offers Gear4 cases and InvisibleShield screen protection options for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. We tried out the four case options and one of the three screen protectors on the S21 Ultra.

The Gear4 case options range from $29.99 to $49.99. The Denali is the most expensive with the greatest level of drop protection. The Crystal Palace and Copenhagen have been tested to 13 feet while the Havana has been drop tested to 10 feet. All four case options use D3O technology to provide impact protection.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S21 review and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review