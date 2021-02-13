Gear4 and InvisibleShield for Galaxy S21 Ultra: Impact protection and anti-microbial treatment

1 of 14
  • ZAGG products for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    ZAGG products for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    ZAGG offers Gear4 cases and InvisibleShield screen protection options for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. We tried out the four case options and one of the three screen protectors on the S21 Ultra.

    The Gear4 case options range from $29.99 to $49.99. The Denali is the most expensive with the greatest level of drop protection. The Crystal Palace and Copenhagen have been tested to 13 feet while the Havana has been drop tested to 10 feet. All four case options use D3O technology to provide impact protection.

    See also: Samsung Galaxy S21 review and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Gear4 Denali for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Gear4 Denali for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    The Gear4 Denali is my favorite case option with excellent improvement in grip, 16-feet drop rating, and sleek design. As a fan of the color orange, it helps that the inside sports the D3O orange color with orange highlights on the lower back part of the case.

    The case is treated with RepelFlex antimicrobial treatment to help inhibit growth of bacteria on your phone. There is ample protection for the back of your phone, including around the large camera opening.

    See also: Samsung Galaxy S21 review and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Inside of the Gear4 Denali

    Inside of the Gear4 Denali

    The back inside is lined with the D3O material and has a unique pattern that helps absorb the shock of a drop. The inside soft material will protect your S21 Ultra from scratches too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Exterior back of the Gear4 Denali

    Exterior back of the Gear4 Denali

    The same inside pattern appears on the back and this soft touch material significantly increases the ability to hold onto your phone in all conditions.

    The Denali supports wireless payments, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging too. 5G and all capabilities of the S21 Ultra 5G are compatible with this case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Upper back of the Gear4 Havana

    Upper back of the Gear4 Havana

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Lower back of the Gear4 Havana

    Lower back of the Gear4 Havana

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Clear finish of the Crystal Palace

    Clear finish of the Crystal Palace

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom openings in the Crystal Palace

    Bottom openings in the Crystal Palace

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Right side buttons of the Copenhagen case

    Right side buttons of the Copenhagen case

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Inside of the ultra-thin Copenhagen case

    Inside of the ultra-thin Copenhagen case

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised edges of the Copenhagen case

    Raised edges of the Copenhagen case

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

    InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Protector alignment frame, back view

    Protector alignment frame, back view

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Using the alignment frame to achieve a perfect fit

    Using the alignment frame to achieve a perfect fit

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 14

ZAGG has Gear4 case options and InvisibleShield screen protection for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Various levels of drop protection are provided in different case models.

Read More Read Less

ZAGG products for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

ZAGG offers Gear4 cases and InvisibleShield screen protection options for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. We tried out the four case options and one of the three screen protectors on the S21 Ultra.

The Gear4 case options range from $29.99 to $49.99. The Denali is the most expensive with the greatest level of drop protection. The Crystal Palace and Copenhagen have been tested to 13 feet while the Havana has been drop tested to 10 feet. All four case options use D3O technology to provide impact protection.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S21 review and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 14

Related Topics:

Mobility Reviews Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2