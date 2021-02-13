Gear4 and InvisibleShield for Galaxy S21 Ultra: Impact protection and anti-microbial treatment

The Gear4 Denali is my favorite case option with excellent improvement in grip, 16-feet drop rating, and sleek design. As a fan of the color orange, it helps that the inside sports the D3O orange color with orange highlights on the lower back part of the case.
The case is treated with RepelFlex antimicrobial treatment to help inhibit growth of bacteria on your phone. There is ample protection for the back of your phone, including around the large camera opening.
