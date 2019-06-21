Gmail power user tips and trick

Say you picked your Gmail address. Let's say it's mygmail@gmail.com. But there are a few tricks that you can do with Gmail email addresses to essentially give you more email addresses.
The first is that dots in the first part of the email address are ignored. So mygmail@gmail.com, my.gmail@gmail.com, and m.y.g.m.a.i.l.@gmail.com are all the same.
Another trick is that you can use the + symbol to add a suffix to your email address. So, for example, mygmail+somestore@gmail.com. This is great for signing up to email lists (although some prevent you using the + in an email address).
