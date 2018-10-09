 '

Google Pixel 3 event: All the key moments from the show

1 of 9
1 of 9

Google is holding a "Made by Google" event on Oct. 9 in New York City to likely unveil several new devices and product updates, including the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Here are key moments from the show.

Read More Read Less

Software first, hardware later

Rick Osterloh took the stage first: "Good morning, everyone! You're going to hear a lot more about help today." He is essentially going through Google's investment in AI software and related features like Smart Compose in Gmail, real-time translation, etc. "These incredible technologies you'll hear about today are built on this 20-year history of making information more accessible."

It's interesting that Google is starting software.

More Google

Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro

1 of 9

Related Topics:

Google Hardware Cloud Mobility Enterprise Software Artificial Intelligence
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2