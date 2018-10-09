Google Pixel 3 event: All the key moments from the show

There doesn't seem to be a camera on Home Hub, so this isn't a video chat like the Echo Show or Facebook Portal. However, it does have a feature called Home View, described as a one-stop dashboard for controlling all your smart home devices.
But when you're not using the Hub directly, it can double as a Google Photos photo frame. Google also showed off a new step-by-step recipe feature and a "huge library of recipes". The company also said it has YouTube support, so you can watch videos, and it has Voice Match support, so it'll recognize different users' voices and pull up their profiles.
