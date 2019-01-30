Habana and the AI chip market

1 of 3
  • Habana build specialized AI chips

    Habana build specialized AI chips

    Habana build specialized AI chips

    Photo by: Habana

    Caption by: George Anadiotis

  • AI and compute increase

    AI and compute increase

    AI and compute increase

    Photo by: OpenAI

    Caption by: George Anadiotis

  • AI chip market projected value

    AI chip market projected value

    AI chip market projected value

    Photo by: Tractica

    Caption by: George Anadiotis

1 of 3

As AI workloads are multiplying, the AI chip market is booming. The latest entry is Habana

Read More Read Less

Habana build specialized AI chips

Habana build specialized AI chips

Caption by: George Anadiotis

1 of 3

Related Topics:

Artificial Intelligence Innovation Digital Transformation CXO Internet of Things Enterprise Software

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 3

  • McAfee opens Advanced Threat Research Lab

    The Hillsboro, Oregon lab showcases a range of threats, including adversarial machine learning used on autonomous vehicles, Windows vulnerabilities, medical device flaws and ...