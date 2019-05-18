Hands-on that Gear4 Platoon case for the Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, see our full review, may be the most compelling new Galaxy device thanks to its diminutive size, capable dual rear cameras, and ability to provide all the greatness of the flagship S10 Plus in a smaller package.

Gear4 has a number of case options available for the new S10e and sent along its Platoon rugged case to evaluate. The ultra-durable Platoon case is drop resistant to 20 feet and comes with a holster that can function as a media kickstand too.

It's available now for the S10e for $59.99 in black.