Hands-on that Gear4 Platoon case for the Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Gear4 Platoon case consists of a rear frame piece, an outer bumper piece, and the holster/kickstand. Clear directions are provided for installation and removal of your Galaxy S10e. Given the tight fit and small tolerances of the case, I highly recommend you follow the prescribed procedure to use this case with your phone.
The back piece has an inner lining covered in silicone material to help absorb the shock of a drop. The bumper piece has ample openings that match up to your S10e, but it's a tight fit so make sure to follow the installation instructions.
