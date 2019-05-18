Hands-on that Gear4 Platoon case for the Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Gear4 Platoon case for the Samsung Galaxy S10e

    Gear4 Platoon case for the Samsung Galaxy S10e

    The Samsung Galaxy S10e, see our full review, may be the most compelling new Galaxy device thanks to its diminutive size, capable dual rear cameras, and ability to provide all the greatness of the flagship S10 Plus in a smaller package.

    Gear4 has a number of case options available for the new S10e and sent along its Platoon rugged case to evaluate. The ultra-durable Platoon case is drop resistant to 20 feet and comes with a holster that can function as a media kickstand too.

    It's available now for the S10e for $59.99 in black.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • S10e and case package contents

    S10e and case package contents

    The Gear4 Platoon case consists of a rear frame piece, an outer bumper piece, and the holster/kickstand. Clear directions are provided for installation and removal of your Galaxy S10e. Given the tight fit and small tolerances of the case, I highly recommend you follow the prescribed procedure to use this case with your phone.

    The back piece has an inner lining covered in silicone material to help absorb the shock of a drop. The bumper piece has ample openings that match up to your S10e, but it's a tight fit so make sure to follow the installation instructions.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Right side fingerprint sensor opening

    Right side fingerprint sensor opening

    As you can see there is serious protection for the corners of your phone on this case. An ample opening is present for the fingerprint scanner and using the case has honestly made it easier for me to position my fingers to unlock the phone.

    The case material has texture with its matte finish to help you grip your phone in the case too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Left side raised buttons

    Left side raised buttons

    On the left side of the case we see two volume and one Bixby button built into the case. Manipulation was perfect with these buttons while the S10e was mounted in the case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Lower back of the case

    Lower back of the case

    The knurl texture keeps your phone from sliding around on a table or flat surface. The Gear4 branding is also positioned on the back. 

    A couple of hard plastic pieces are found about a quarter of the way up the case that help keep the sides rigid and protect your phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Rear camera opening

    Rear camera opening

    There is an opening on the upper back for the dual rear cameras and flash. It is also angled so that you can use the sensor for heart rate scanning and other functions.

    The D30 branding and just a spot of orange also appear in the camera opening.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom of the Platoon case

    Bottom of the Platoon case

    The 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, mic, and speaker openings are found on the bottom.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom with open USB-C cover

    Bottom with open USB-C cover

    A silicone plug covers the USB-C port of the S10e. Simply lower it down to charge up your phone with a cable.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised front edge

    Raised front edge

    The front of the case is raised above the display so that you can rest your Galaxy S10e face down on a flat surface while still having it away from that surface. The raised edge also helps protect the display if you drop your phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Rotating clip on the holster

    Rotating clip on the holster

    A hard plastic holster is provided so that you can carry your S10e on your belt loop. The clip rotates to your desired position and is large enough to secure onto your pants or gear bag.

    The holster also offers another layer of protection for the phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Watching media via the holster

    Watching media via the holster

    The holster clip provides a few angles for viewing content on your phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Holster media clip

    Holster media clip

    Several notches in the belt clip let you adjust the angle for viewing content on your phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

Samsung's latest small flagship is perfectly sized to take out and about. The Gear4 Platoon case uses D30 material for serious impact protection so you can enjoy the phone in even more environments with less worry.

Read More Read Less

