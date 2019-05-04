Hands-on with the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition: Double storage and vibrant color

While cameras are a major focus of high end smartphones today and often these prices approach or exceed $1,000. The new BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition is designed to help you get work done and while it is a bit pricey at $699, it is focused on consolidated communications and enterprise security.

The KEY2 in Red looks great and is built like a tank with a two day battery life. However, you really need to be a fan of physical smartphones to justify this device over others in this price range. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani found a few good things to love about this phone.