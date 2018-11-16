Here's what Samsung's new One UI looks like on a Galaxy S9

The moment you turn on a One UI device, you're greeted with Bixby's voice, welcoming you to your new device, and asking if you want to get started on the setup process.

As you can see in the top-right corner of each screenshot, you can silence Bixby with a tap on the speaker.

The entire process feels very similar to the Windows 10 setup process with Cortana.

See also: Bixby is another good reason to buy the Galaxy Note 9