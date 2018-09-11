Here's what the iPhone XS needs, but probably won't get

This is the feature that is at the top of almost everyone's iPhone wishlist.

The Apple battery throttling scandal has uncovered a serious problem - In its pursuit of "thinner and lighter," Apple built the iPhone to such a fine tolerance that the battery could wear out in a couple of years to the point where without active throttling normal use would cause the device to crash.

For a device that costs as much as the iPhone does, that's pretty poor engineering.

And Samsung has raised the bar, putting a massive 4,000mAh "all-day battery" into the Note 9. That, combined with the fact that the Note 9 is supplied with a fast charger means that charging shouldn't be a huge issue any more.

The bottom line is that the iPhone needs a bigger battery, not onlyto give it the room needed to wear without causing the owner grief within a normal lifespan (which I take to be a minimum of three years), but also to move the bar away form the 10-hour life that Apple claims for specific tasks, and allow it to offer true all-day performance.