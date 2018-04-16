High-performance storage - From flash drives to server hard drives (April 2018 edition)

The ThunderBlade is a sleek, stylish, yet rugged ThunderBolt 3 enabled external hard drive. Inside the unit are four M.2 SSDs, with capacities up to 2TB each, with total ThunderBlade capacities ranging from 1TB to 8TB.

And it's fast storage too; with up to 2,800MB/s read speeds and 2,450MB/s write speeds. And using OWC's SoftRAID software, two ThunderBlades can reach read speeds up to 3,800MB/s, making it the perfect choice for media professionals who have to deal with large amounts of data, especially 4K, 5K, and 8K video.

The ThunderBlade features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, allowing the user to daisy-chain up to six devices (which in total would offer a whopping 48 TB of storage!), and configure the drives for RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, and 1+0 (span and independent drives are also supported).

This is a premium product, and as such the prices are premium, with prices ranging from $1,200 for the 1TB option, all the way to $5,000 for the 8TB unit.