How to clean and disinfect your tech gadgets

CES 2020: The best tech, gadgets on show (so far)
Robots, pet tech, IoT, and mobile enterprise devices are all being showcased in Las Vegas this year.
Often, the simplest, safest, and most gentle way to clean your gadgets is to use a microfiber cloth. When slightly damp, these cloths can capture dust, dirt, smudges, and oil. Amazon offers a basic pack of 24 for $10.
Via: Amazon
Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
We've all experience crumbs caught in keyboards, dust piling up, and even worse, the dried remains of a spilled drink. Attempting to clean keyboards without excessive water use can be hard, and so vendors now offer gel and adhesive alternatives which will not damage your electronics.
You can pick up a pack of four over at Amazon for $9.99.
Via: Amazon
Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you want to disinfect your smartphone -- always a good idea after you've been ill, for example -- UV light-based options such as PhoneSoap can eradicate bacteria build-ups without damaging screens or delicate components.
PhoneSoap is on offer at Amazon for $79.95.
Via: Amazon
Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The silicon-based OXO Good Grips cleaning brush, available for $4.95, is a useful addition to your cleaning supplies for reaching difficult spots such as earphone jacks, the spots between your keyboard keys, and mobile device buttons, as well as the safe removal of dust from camera lenses.
Via: Amazon
Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
For $15.99 you can pick up a cleaning spray dedicated to electronic devices. WHOOSH! does not contain harsh chemicals that could damage or erode screens.
Via: Amazon
Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A cheaper alternative is MiracleWipes, a $9.97 set of 30 individual wipes for cleaning up television screens, smartphones, tablets, and laptops.
Via: Amazon
Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Compressed air cans and systems, such as the Amfat reusable device available on Amazon for $79.99, can be invaluable in cleaning away dust bunnies and muck that may be clogging up cooling systems in desktop PCs and laptops.
Via: Amazon
Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
This is how to clean your smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs without causing damage.
Often, the simplest, safest, and most gentle way to clean your gadgets is to use a microfiber cloth. When slightly damp, these cloths can capture dust, dirt, smudges, and oil. Amazon offers a basic pack of 24 for $10.
Via: Amazon
Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Join Discussion