How to escape from Apple's iPhone ecosystem - step by step

Digital ecosystems are strange things in that you don't really start to feel the boundaries until you're already walled in, and by then it's usually too late -- or at least close to being too late -- to do much about it.

This is exactly how I feel about the iPhone ecosystem, and the broader Apple ecosystem. After many years of voluntarily embracing the ecosystem that Apple offered, I now feel trapped by it, and feel that the only reason I'm staying in it is because I'm being held hostage.

But I am planning my escape.

I probably need to explain the hostage thing a bit more. No, Tim Cook isn't over at the PC Doc HQ holding a lime green water pistol emoji to my head. But he is menacingly waving that cheery-looking squirt gun at my data and communications.

I have a lot of data in the Apple ecosystem. Some of it I can get out and into other services and apps, but there's a lot that I can't. Health and fitness data is one such example. I mean, I could live without it -- thankfully -- but it would be a shame to lose it. If I had some sort of medical condition that I was keeping an eye on using the Health platform, then I might not be able to afford to be so blasé about its loss.

Be careful what data you choose to store in a walled garden.