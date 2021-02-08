How to install IPVanish VPN on MacOS

Durable, fully reversible connectors, encapsulated in epoxy resin, and with updatable firmware.
In this example, we're looking at installing IPVanish on a MacOS machine. A similar process follows for Windows, iOS, and Android.
Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Let's kick it off by going to IPVanish.com and hitting the Downloads button. Choose the Mac option.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Go ahead and start your Mac download.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Next, tell Safari that you're allowing this download.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Go to your Downloads section in Safari and open the IPVanish.dmg file.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Give the Mac permission to open the archive.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Drag the app icon into your Applications folder.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
IPVanish is installed. Launch it.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Go ahead and log in to IPVanish. If you haven't created an account yet, create one now.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Next, you'll need to install this helper tool that allows IPVanish to do its magic on the Mac.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
You'll be asked for yet more permission. If you want this to work, go ahead and approve it.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
IPVanish will present you with a little tour to get started. Go ahead and let it run.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Continuing the tour, IPVanish shows you how to select the server you want.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Continuing the tour, IPVanish shows you how your IP address will change.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Continuing the tour, IPVanish shows you how to enable or disable the VPN.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Continuing the tour, IPVanish welcomes you. It's time to use the software for real.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Your dashboard displays all your current options. I usually like to just use the defaults, but it's up to you. Hit Connect.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
You could also decide to choose from IPVanish's list of available countries.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Once you hit Connect, give IPVanish a moment to link you up.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
One of my favorite features is the usage graph. I love graphs.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Finally, IPVanish has a wide range of settings. Dig in to customize the experience to your personal prefer.
Photo by: IPVanish
Caption by: David Gewirtz
We take you through, step-by-step, the process of installing the popular IPVanish VPN service on your Mac.
In this example, we're looking at installing IPVanish on a MacOS machine. A similar process follows for Windows, iOS, and Android.
Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Join Discussion