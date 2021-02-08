How to install IPVanish VPN on MacOS

    In this example, we're looking at installing IPVanish on a MacOS machine. A similar process follows for Windows, iOS, and Android.

    Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Let's kick it off by going to IPVanish.com and hitting the Downloads button. Choose the Mac option.

    Go ahead and start your Mac download.

    Next, tell Safari that you're allowing this download.

    Go to your Downloads section in Safari and open the IPVanish.dmg file.

    Give the Mac permission to open the archive.

    Drag the app icon into your Applications folder.

    IPVanish is installed. Launch it.

    Go ahead and log in to IPVanish. If you haven't created an account yet, create one now.

    Next, you'll need to install this helper tool that allows IPVanish to do its magic on the Mac.

    You'll be asked for yet more permission. If you want this to work, go ahead and approve it.

    IPVanish will present you with a little tour to get started. Go ahead and let it run.

    Continuing the tour, IPVanish shows you how to select the server you want.

    Continuing the tour, IPVanish shows you how your IP address will change.

    Continuing the tour, IPVanish shows you how to enable or disable the VPN.

    Continuing the tour, IPVanish welcomes you. It's time to use the software for real.

    Your dashboard displays all your current options. I usually like to just use the defaults, but it's up to you. Hit Connect.

    You could also decide to choose from IPVanish's list of available countries.

    Once you hit Connect, give IPVanish a moment to link you up.

    One of my favorite features is the usage graph. I love graphs.

    Finally, IPVanish has a wide range of settings. Dig in to customize the experience to your personal prefer.

We take you through, step-by-step, the process of installing the popular IPVanish VPN service on your Mac.

In this example, we're looking at installing IPVanish on a MacOS machine. A similar process follows for Windows, iOS, and Android.

