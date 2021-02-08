How to install Surfshark on Android

Durable, fully reversible connectors, encapsulated in epoxy resin, and with updatable firmware.
In this example, we're looking at installing Surfshark on an Android phone. A similar process follows for Mac, iOS, and Windows.
Photo by: Photo by David Clode on Unsplash
In the Google Play Store, search for Surfshark and hit install.
Photo by: Surfshark
It takes a few minutes to complete the install. Not quite enough time to get a cup of coffee, so you might as well just wait for it.
Photo by: Surfshark
Once installed, you can open Surfshark directly from the Play Store.
Photo by: Surfshark
And here's the splash screen, in all it is sharky-shark glory.
Photo by: Surfshark
If you don't have an account, you'll need to create one.
Photo by: Surfshark
Then choose a plan. My recommendation is always to try VPNs first, or take advantage of their money-back guarantees. Even the ones we think are best may not work the way you want, given your location and circumstances. So try before you buy.
Photo by: Surfshark
Then log in.
Photo by: Surfshark
Go ahead and hit the connect button.
Photo by: Surfshark
The first time you connect, Surfshark provides a little helpful tour of its UI. The Connect button is in the lower right.
Photo by: Surfshark
Continuing its tour, this is where you set various connection options. We'll show some of them later in this gallery.
Photo by: Surfshark
Continuing its tour, this is where you choose the country you want to use for your connection.
Photo by: Surfshark
Continuing its tour, this is where you can see your connection info. We'll take a look at that in a few slides.
Photo by: Surfshark
Continuing its tour, this is where you change the app settings. We'll show some of them later in this gallery.
Photo by: Surfshark
Android may ask you to confirm that you want to use Surfshark as a VPN. This is a good safety feature. Go ahead and tap OK.
Photo by: Surfshark
The shark may take a few seconds to activate the VPN and establish the remote connection.
Photo by: Surfshark
This was a curious warning I got. My Android (Pie) didn't have any performance issues, but if you do get this warning and do have issues, now you'll know why.
Photo by: Surfshark
And just like that, we're connected. I'm in central Oregon, so Surfshark connected me via Bend, Oregon. If I wanted to connect to a different country, I'd hit the globe icon below.
Photo by: Surfshark
To choose a different destination, either scroll or search for your location.
Photo by: Surfshark
Surfshark comes with some additional features, including an ad blocker and anti-malware feature. We kind of wish Surfshark separated these into two separate features so ads would be allowed, but malware blocked. That way, you'd have more granularity over how you configure your protections.
Photo by: Surfshark
Finally, there are more settings you can customize.
Photo by: Surfshark
