How to install Surfshark on Android

1 of 21
  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    In this example, we're looking at installing Surfshark on an Android phone. A similar process follows for Mac, iOS, and Windows.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

    Photo by: Photo by David Clode on Unsplash

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    In the Google Play Store, search for Surfshark and hit install.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    It takes a few minutes to complete the install. Not quite enough time to get a cup of coffee, so you might as well just wait for it.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Once installed, you can open Surfshark directly from the Play Store.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    And here's the splash screen, in all it is sharky-shark glory.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    If you don't have an account, you'll need to create one.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Then choose a plan. My recommendation is always to try VPNs first, or take advantage of their money-back guarantees. Even the ones we think are best may not work the way you want, given your location and circumstances. So try before you buy.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Then log in.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Go ahead and hit the connect button.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    The first time you connect, Surfshark provides a little helpful tour of its UI. The Connect button is in the lower right.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Continuing its tour, this is where you set various connection options. We'll show some of them later in this gallery.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Continuing its tour, this is where you choose the country you want to use for your connection.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Continuing its tour, this is where you can see your connection info. We'll take a look at that in a few slides.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Continuing its tour, this is where you change the app settings. We'll show some of them later in this gallery.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Android may ask you to confirm that you want to use Surfshark as a VPN. This is a good safety feature. Go ahead and tap OK.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    The shark may take a few seconds to activate the VPN and establish the remote connection.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    This was a curious warning I got. My Android (Pie) didn't have any performance issues, but if you do get this warning and do have issues, now you'll know why.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    And just like that, we're connected. I'm in central Oregon, so Surfshark connected me via Bend, Oregon. If I wanted to connect to a different country, I'd hit the globe icon below.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    To choose a different destination, either scroll or search for your location.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Surfshark comes with some additional features, including an ad blocker and anti-malware feature. We kind of wish Surfshark separated these into two separate features so ads would be allowed, but malware blocked. That way, you'd have more granularity over how you configure your protections.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • How to install Surfshark on Android

    How to install Surfshark on Android

    Finally, there are more settings you can customize.

    Get Surfshark here.

    Photo by: Surfshark

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

1 of 21

We take you through, step-by-step, the process of installing the popular Surfshark VPN service on your Android device.

Read More Read Less

How to install Surfshark on Android

In this example, we're looking at installing Surfshark on an Android phone. A similar process follows for Mac, iOS, and Windows.

Get Surfshark here.

Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Caption by: David Gewirtz

1 of 21

Related Topics:

Security Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 3