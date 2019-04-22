How to quickly and securely wipe your data off almost any device

The time that wiping storage devices gets complicated is when the device is broken or malfunctioning in some way.

For example, a hard drive that dies, or a storage card that can no longer be accessed.

What do you do if you have to return something under warranty but there's data stored on the device?

Well, things get complicated.

You could rely on the face that the device is dead, and that your data is inaccessible, but that's probably not the case. Data can be recovered off most storage devices if you are willing to throw money at the problem. You might not be able to get access to it, but someone else could.

If this is something that you're worried about then the best thing to do is to ask your vendor in advance what their policy is and buy based on what the answer you get is. Some will point you to a privacy policy, others will allow you to physically destroy the device before returning it (common for smaller items like microSD cards and the like). Sometimes, as is the case with a PC or external storage system, you might be able to remove the drives before returning the device for repair (assuming it's not the storage that's died).

Another option open to for many devices is to encrypt all your data. If the data on your PC, external storage, or flash drive is encrypted (and the encryption is legit, and assuming you've chosen strong passphrases and the like), then the data is likely unrecoverable to third parties.