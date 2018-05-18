How to run Windows 10 and Windows applications on your Mac

You might be lucky and be able to run your Windows apps on macOS without needing Windows at all using a utility such as WineBottler. This utility uses the Linux-based Wine compatibility layer to support a selected number of Windows applications.

Pros

Free.

A cheap solution -- no need to install Windows and no need for a Windows license.

When it works, it works very well.

Cons

Far from perfect. Expect lots of bugs and issues.

Patchy support for Windows applications.

Fully unsupported -- if things go wrong, you're on your own.

Bottom line