How to spot a fake ICO (in pictures)

Research who is running the project to avoid failing for a fake ICO. A quick search can sometimes reveal who actually has experience in the field and who does not.

There are many ICOs out there which are legitimate and have been launched by people who truly believe in their projects.

Those that do will have legitimate social media accounts and email addresses -- and will be available to answer questions relating to their ICOs and blockchain development.

Some scam artists, however, may go so far as to create fake social media accounts to back up their claims, so take nothing at face value.