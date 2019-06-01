How to take amazing photos with your iPhone

OK, are you ready for the single best tip for taking better photos? I promise you it is simple, and will make a massive difference to your photography.

OK, now I've hyped this up, here's the tip... use the volume up button to take the shot, not the on-screen button.

Why does this help you take better photos? Because it allows you to have a better hold of the camera, so there's less camera shake and you get to better compose the shot.

I know it's simple, but give it a go!