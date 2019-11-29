In pictures: How Dell Technologies tests its rugged kit

Dell Technologies recently invited media into its Parmer Campus, providing insight into how the tech giant solves customer challenges through innovation.

The Rugged Lab tests product to failure, and then determines how to make them more robust.

"In the product development process, we sit down, design the product in 3D CAD, make tools, shoot the product, assemble the product, and then we're going to bring it in here, and Gary is going to tear it up," Dell Technologies senior engineering manager Anthony Bundrant explained. "The hard part is figuring out how to make it better."

Changes are made, the product is re-tooled, and it's brought back into the Rugged Lab to have it tested all over again.

The rugged team have a window of about a year to test the product as if it were being used for an entire lifetime.

"Rugged products are under the same constraints and the same pressures as all of electronics … now I'm not suggesting that a rugged product is going to look like an XPS product, it's not … but they're smaller than they were when I started this 11 years ago," Bundrant said. "But they don't want to sacrifice rugged, so the trick is trying to find the happy medium of both."