Incipio Grip case for Google Pixel 4a 5G: Enhanced grip and 14 feet drop protection

1 of 7
  • Incipio Grip for Google Pixel 4a 5G

    Incipio Grip for Google Pixel 4a 5G

    The Incipio Grip case is available now for the Google Pixel 4a 5G in Midnight Blue and Black colors. It is priced at $39.99 and includes Incipio's lifetime warranty.

    The case offers 14 feet drop protection through its Impact Strut technology, 99.9% reduction in the growth of bacteria with its antimicrobial defense treatment, and excellent tactile grip thanks to the unique design of the grips on the sides.

    The one piece case holds your phone securely in place, but is also easy to snap into place.

    See also: Google Pixel 4a 5G review - Affordable 5G phone with stunning camera performance

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Camera and rear fingerprint sensor openings

    Camera and rear fingerprint sensor openings

    There are openings on the back of the case for the camera array and fingerprint sensor. I'm a major fan of this fingerprint sensor as it is fast and reliable. The case helps you use it even better by focusing your finger directly into the right area to touch.

    The opening around the camera also helps to provide some protection for the camera lens. Note that there are also small raised light blue feet in each corner to help keep the back of your phone directly off the surface it is resting on.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Openings on the top

    Openings on the top

    The top has the openings for the 3.5mm audio port and a microphone. The Midnight Blue case has a light blue area on the top and in the side grips too.

    There is plenty of corner protection for your phone with this case.

    See also: Google Pixel 4a 5G review - Affordable 5G phone with stunning camera performance

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Excellent side buttons and grip

    Excellent side buttons and grip

    The Incipio Grip is obviously focused on an enhanced ability to hold onto your phone and the multi-directional grip design is great. You can see all of the small grips along the sides and they work well to help you hold onto your phone.

    The raised buttons for the power and volume controls help make sure you press the right button for your intended action.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised edge above the display

    Raised edge above the display

    The edges rise just above the display so that the screen is protected when you set your phone face down on a surface.

    See also: Google Pixel 4a 5G review - Affordable 5G phone with stunning camera performance

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Incipio branding inside the case

    Incipio branding inside the case

    The Incipio brand name is positioned inside the back of the case. A small Incipio logo is also found on the lower back.

    Google Pay works well through the case.

    See also: Google Pixel 4a 5G review - Affordable 5G phone with stunning camera performance

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom openings

    Bottom openings

    The Black color Incipio Grip is all black, including the grips on the sides and the bottom opening area. There are cutouts for the USB-C port, speaker, and microphone.

    The case offers decent thickness on the edges for excellent drop protection, but the case is very light and adds little bulk to the phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 7

While the Pixel 4a 5G is an affordable phone, it is still worth protecting from accidental drops. Incipio has its Grip case available in two colors for this black Pixel phone.

Read More Read Less

Incipio Grip for Google Pixel 4a 5G

The Incipio Grip case is available now for the Google Pixel 4a 5G in Midnight Blue and Black colors. It is priced at $39.99 and includes Incipio's lifetime warranty.

The case offers 14 feet drop protection through its Impact Strut technology, 99.9% reduction in the growth of bacteria with its antimicrobial defense treatment, and excellent tactile grip thanks to the unique design of the grips on the sides.

The one piece case holds your phone securely in place, but is also easy to snap into place.

See also: Google Pixel 4a 5G review - Affordable 5G phone with stunning camera performance

Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 7

Related Topics:

Mobility Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2