Incipio Grip case for Google Pixel 4a 5G: Enhanced grip and 14 feet drop protection

The Incipio Grip case is available now for the Google Pixel 4a 5G in Midnight Blue and Black colors. It is priced at $39.99 and includes Incipio's lifetime warranty.

The case offers 14 feet drop protection through its Impact Strut technology, 99.9% reduction in the growth of bacteria with its antimicrobial defense treatment, and excellent tactile grip thanks to the unique design of the grips on the sides.

The one piece case holds your phone securely in place, but is also easy to snap into place.

