Incipio, Kate Spade, and Coach cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: hands-on

Samsung's new S22 Ultra is available now and to help protect your investment Incipio has several case options to match your style and need to protect your new smartphone. Incipio, Kate Spade, and Coach branded cases are available now in a variety of colors, ranging in price from $34.99 to $54.99.
We spent some time with the Incipio Grip, Organicore Clear, and Incipio Duo in red, clear, and blue color options.
The Incipio Duo is my favorite case of all the Incipio models I tested with the S22 Ultra due to its protective 12-foot drop protection, attractive design with matte finish, and minimalist design elements.
It is available for $34.99 in black, dark denim blue, slate gray, and salsa red.
The back of the case has a matte finish so offers improved grip to hold onto your large Android smartphone. The camera opening is perfectly cut with a slight raised edge to help protect each lens.
Incipio thought of the little things too as the four corners have raised bumpers to keep the phone from sliding around on a surface and also ensure the phone doesn't wobble when set down on a surface.
Activating the volume and the power button are important to me and the Incipio Duo provides one of the best button designs I've ever tested. Each is distinct and also tactile so you can perform the intended action flawlessly.
The dark denim blue looks great and pairs nicely with black highlights.
The Incipio Organicore Clear case is 100% compostable thanks to its plant-based construction that still incorporates Incipio's Impact Struts technology so that it has passed the 14-foot drop protection testing.
It is available in one color option for $44.99. The back of the case is completely clear so you can enjoy the color of your S22 Ultra while the four edges are charcoal color.
Ample openings are provided for the mic, speaker, USB-C port, and S Pen.
The back is clear so if you want to show off your S22 Ultra then this is a case to consider. The clear back is also fairly substantial so the back of your phone is well protected from scratches and bumps.
Samsung Pay, Google Pay, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging are all supported with the case.
For every Organicore case sold, one tree is planted in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects.
The Incipio Grip used to be one of my favorite case models, but I'm not a huge fan of the harder material now used on the side multidirectional grips. It does help you hold onto the phone, but is not as comfortable as the Incipio Duo.
The front is designed for the waterfall display on the edges of the S22 Ultra while still providing solid side protection and a bit above the display too.
The Incipio Grip is available for $44.99 in three colors; midnight navy, red, and black. Like the Organicore case, it is designed to withstand 14-foot drops with the Impact Struts technology.
An antimicrobial treatment has been applied so that 99.9% of surface bacteria is destroyed.
The cameras are protected by the cutout on the back of the case with reliable raised buttons and multi-directional grips on the sides.
The red is a striking color that looks great with a black S22 Ultra.
Five options from the Kate Spade collection are provided from Incipio while one Coach variation is available. We tried out two of the Kate Spade colors with the black S22 Ultra.
The Kate Spade Protective Hard Shell case is available in one color for $44.99. Four other Kate Spade Defensive Hard Shell cases are available and we tested the iridescent color option. These four Kate Spade colors are available for $54.99 each.
Incipio also has a Coach Protective case available in purple for $54.99.
While the Coach Protective case looks great in the purple color on a black Galaxy S22 Ultra, it also is very functional with drop protection up to 10 feet and antimicrobial protection.
It is a lightweight case that protects the cameras, back panel, edges, top, and bottom of the phone while providing solid grip and drop protection. It was easy to insert the phone, but it also is very secure.
The iridescent color option for the Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell has a small flower pattern, but don't let the attractive color and design fool you as the case has embedded bumper material so it is designed to withstand 12-foot drops.
It's an attractive clear case that shows off the color of your S22 Ultra while adding a bit of design flair too. It is also priced at $54.99.
This image shows the iridescent nature of the flowers present on the back of the Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell case. It looks great in the hand with the black S22 Ultra too.
Wireless payments and wireless charging features are supported with the case. The back also has a scratch-resistant coating so the lovely flowers should remain intact through years of use.
The Kate Spade label is found on the lower back of the case. The small flowers are primarily found on the upper right portion of the case.
Note the thickness of the case on the bottom. The case is lovely, but also quite protective so you are not giving up style for protection with this Incipio case.
The cream/clear option of the Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell case has several large print flowers on the back with subtle Kate Spade New York branding.
It's an attractive pattern that also has clear areas to show off the color of your Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Openings are provided for the S Pen, speaker, USB-C port, and mic. There is also a mic opening on the top of the case so all functions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are fully supported.
