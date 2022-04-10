Incipio, Kate Spade, and Coach cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: hands-on

Samsung's new S22 Ultra is available now and to help protect your investment Incipio has several case options to match your style and need to protect your new smartphone. Incipio, Kate Spade, and Coach branded cases are available now in a variety of colors, ranging in price from $34.99 to $54.99.

We spent some time with the Incipio Grip, Organicore Clear, and Incipio Duo in red, clear, and blue color options.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review