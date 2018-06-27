10 indoor security cameras for a smarter home or office

Nest Cam IQ offers some advancements over the Nest Cam Indoor. It has an 8-megapixel, 4K image sensor, 12x digital zoom, new live-streaming security features, and two-way talk. Its main body is on a hinge that connects to a stem, which hides the cables, and a base with a USB Type-C connector. Unfortunately, you still have to pay at least $10 per month for continuous cloud video storage. But it's still a solid camera that's recommended for most office or home security DIYers, especially because it supports IFTTT, Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa integrations.

For a cheaper option, Nest does offer its Nest Cam Indoor.

