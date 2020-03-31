Innovative projects now online to combat coronavirus outbreak

CXO
Top programming languages, 5G worries, cloud computing, and more: Research round-up
KC Wearable has developed a fever-hunting smart helmet that can reportedly pinpoint high temperature levels in people within a three to five meter radius. If fever levels are detected, wearers are alerted to those who may be suffering from COVID-19.
Via: KC Wearable
Photo by: KC Wearable
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Government guidance recommends that we try to limit the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home, washing our hands, and avoiding touching items or furniture used by many people.
In light of this, inventors are coming up with ways to limit transference, including simple devices that can stop you from needing to touch door handles, ATMs, and office furniture.
Via: Kickstarter
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Mercedes Formula One team has teamed up with University College London (UCL) to develop a breathing aid in less than a week. The aid could potentially be used to deliver oxygen to coronavirus patients and keep them stable enough to not need a more advanced ventilator. Trials have already begun.
Via: BBC
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
MIT took an old design for a $100 ventilator, published by students years ago, and opened up the research to the open source community. With costs for traditional ventilators reaching the $30,000 mark in some cases, any alternative designs that can be quickly tested, manufactured, and distributed could make the difference between a patient recovering or not.
Photo by: MIT
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
In South Korea, medical staff are making use of COVID-19 "testing booths" that are similar to payphones. Patients can be examined behind plastic shielding and the booths use air pressure controls to prevent potential contaminants from escaping. Samples can be taken through inbuilt rubber gloves installed in the panels.
Via: Korea Herald
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
UVD Robots has developed a disinfection robot for overstretched cleaning staff in hospitals -- who are key, critical workers during the coronavirus outbreak -- which can automatically scrub down halls and rooms.
Via: UVD Robots
Photo by: UVD Robots
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A controversial idea but one being implemented in cities worldwide, COVID-19 monitoring apps are installed on mobile devices to track citizen movement and alert them if they have been in contact with someone diagnosed with the illness.
Via: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The spread of COVID-19 has a small silver lining: highlighting how innovative humankind can be under pressure. Here are our favorite examples.
KC Wearable has developed a fever-hunting smart helmet that can reportedly pinpoint high temperature levels in people within a three to five meter radius. If fever levels are detected, wearers are alerted to those who may be suffering from COVID-19.
Via: KC Wearable
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Join Discussion