Inside a Google Titan Bluetooth security key

  • The Google Titan security key

    The Google Titan security key

    Here is the key before disassembly.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • It split open easily

    It split open easily

    The key succumbed to prying very easily.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The circuit board

    The circuit board

    Here's the complete circuit board, which is not held inside the shell in any way, so if it breaks open, the guts fall out completely.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Peeling back the battery

    Peeling back the battery

    The battery is stuck down onto the circuit board using a sticky pad.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Close up of the board

    Close up of the board

    Here is a close up of the chips underneath the battery.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The battery

    The battery

    The battery is a 35mAh 3.7W lithium polymer pack

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Top of the circuit board

    Top of the circuit board

    On the top of the chip is the main tactile button and a  NXP QN9021 Bluetooth LE chip.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Bluetooth antenna

    Bluetooth antenna

    If you look closely you can see the track for the Bluetooth antenna between the chip and the battery.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Water test

    Water test

    The circuit board survived a quick dunk in water, but the long term durability with regards to water or more aggressive liquids such as sweat or seawater doesn't seem good.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

