Insta360 One X2 camera review: in pictures

1 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Insta360 One X2 retail package and accessories
2 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
3 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Two piece Bullet Time accessory
4 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
5 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
6 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
7 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
8 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Front LCD touchscreen display
9 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Recording with a selfie stick at the F1 race
10 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Tiny Planet view in Austin, Texas
11 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
12 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
13 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Viewing and editing on a smartphone
14 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Using a smartphone to control the camera