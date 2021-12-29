/>
Insta360 One X2 camera review: in pictures

The Insta360 One X2 camera takes away the worry about framing your short and deciding which content to record. Record it all and then use the powerful software to select and share just what you like, with many creative features easily accessible.
insta360-one-x2-camera-3.jpg
1 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Insta360 One X2 retail package and accessories

insta360-one-x2-camera-5.jpg
2 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

One X2 and slip case

insta360-one-x2-camera-4.jpg
3 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Two piece Bullet Time accessory

insta360-one-x2-camera-6.jpg
4 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Back of the One X2

insta360-one-x2-camera-7.jpg
5 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Removable battery

insta360-one-x2-camera-10.jpg
6 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Front camera

insta360-one-x2-camera-8.jpg
7 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Power button and speaker

insta360-one-x2-camera-9.jpg
8 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Front LCD touchscreen display

insta360-one-x2-camera-2.jpg
9 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Recording with a selfie stick at the F1 race

insta360-one-x2-camera-1.jpg
10 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Tiny Planet view in Austin, Texas

insta360-one-x2-camera-11.jpg
11 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Smartphone software

insta360-one-x2-camera-12.jpg
12 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Editing options

insta360-one-x2-camera-14.jpg
13 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Viewing and editing on a smartphone

insta360-one-x2-camera-13.jpg
14 of 14 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Using a smartphone to control the camera

