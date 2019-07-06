InvisibleShield Glass+ 360 for Apple Watch: Protects the display and edges of your smartwatch

A couple of weeks ago I received two retail packages of the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ 360 for Apple Watch Series 4. I've used many InvisibleShield tempered glass protectors on my devices over the years and trust them to keep my glass displays safe and scratch free.

The retail package includes everything you need to install the protector along with the glass panel and a matte finish polycarbonate bumper. You can purchase this package for $49.99 in black, gold, or silver. I tested out the black model.

The smooth tempered glass is designed to protect your display while it is curved to fit perfectly on your Apple Watch screen. ZAGG provides a full screen adhesive so that touch sensitivity is enhanced.

After some initial installation challenges, and ensuing patience, I have been enjoying a flawless experience with this screen protector.