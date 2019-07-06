InvisibleShield Glass+ 360 for Apple Watch: Protects the display and edges of your smartwatch

Best BBQ tech gadgets for a perfect July 4
A couple of weeks ago I received two retail packages of the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ 360 for Apple Watch Series 4. I've used many InvisibleShield tempered glass protectors on my devices over the years and trust them to keep my glass displays safe and scratch free.
The retail package includes everything you need to install the protector along with the glass panel and a matte finish polycarbonate bumper. You can purchase this package for $49.99 in black, gold, or silver. I tested out the black model.
The smooth tempered glass is designed to protect your display while it is curved to fit perfectly on your Apple Watch screen. ZAGG provides a full screen adhesive so that touch sensitivity is enhanced.
After some initial installation challenges, and ensuing patience, I have been enjoying a flawless experience with this screen protector.
The retail package includes the protector, bumper, installation guide, microfiber cloth, alcohol wipe, dust removal sticker, and simple instructions.
While there are installation videos on the ZAGG website, there is not one specifically designed for Apple Watch protectors so you have to follow the principles of installation to get this one right.
There is one piece to peel off the back of the protector before setting it down on your Apple Watch. Given the small display, full adhesive backing, and custom curved fit of the glass, it is very important to make sure alignment is perfect. The red installation guide sits on your Apple Watch to help make this possible and I trusted it for alignment.
The installation guide fits on your Apple Watch in only one orientation, designated by the digital crown opening.
I applied the first protector and despite making sure the display was free and clear of any dust or other material, I kept getting loads of bubbles under the glass protector. I gave up after a few attempts to reposition it and tried with the second review package.
With the second review package, I was able to get the Glass+ 360 installed with just a couple of minor bubbles up in the corners. I tried lifting the different corners to work the bubbles up and out and that worked pretty well. Don't be afraid to carefully pry up a corner slowly and work bubbles out.
At the end of the night, I had the protector installed with a couple remaining bubbles that I figured might work themselves out over time. The next morning nearly the entire bottom half of the protector sat on an air bubble on the Apple Watch and I was prepared to give up and skip this review.
I decided to try working out more bubbles and exercising patience so worked the bubbles out and waited another day. The next day, there were no bubbles present and the protector was in place perfectly.
After seeing that the screen protector no longer had bubbles, I snapped on the polycarbonate bumper that covers all four sides and fits over the digital crown.
There is no impact at all on the touch sensitivity of my Apple Watch and if I didn't know there was a protector on it then one would never know.
The protector goes right up close to the bumper and if you have the protector installed, it is a good idea to also use the bumper since there is clearly a transition between your Apple Watch and the screen protector so it may prevent you from knocking off the glass protector.
The left side has an opening to allow the Apple Watch openings to function as designed. The two sides extend all the way down to the back while the top and bottom extend down to the wrist band slots.
The right side has a notch for the digital crown and opening for the right side button. There is also a mic opening so that no functionality is compromised while using this protector and bumper.
Installation is now perfect so the protector and bumper look and function wonderfully. Given that I do not have Apple Care+ coverage on my Apple Watch (haven't used it on any previous watches) I think $50 for this front and side protection is worth it.
Use some patience when you install the protector as some bubbles may be present for a day or two. Also, don't be afraid to slowly pry up a corner and work to get the bubbles squeezed out from under the protector.
Wearing your Apple Watch daily means it is out there exposed to contact with various objects so it's not bad insurance to protect that display with a glass protector. ZAGG also includes a bumper to protect the edges of the Apple Watch.
