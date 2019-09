I've been using glass screen protectors for years, but last year discovered the privacy protectors and think they are perfect for the enterprise. These protectors maintain privacy while also keeping your display from cracking if dropped or scratched.

The new ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy screen protector for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available for $44.99 and is a great investment. I used a previous model on my iPhone XS and loved it.

The kit comes with everything you need to get the protector installed, including an alcohol wipe, dust removal sticker, microfiber cloth and an alignment frame.