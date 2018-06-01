iOS 11.4 tips, tricks, and secrets everyone should know

First off, to make Messages in iCloud work you need to download and install iOS 11.4 onto your iOS devices, and macOS 10.13.5 onto your Macs (as of time of publication macOS 10.13.5 has not been released, but is expected shortly).

After that, you need to activate Messages in iCloud on your iOS devices. And this is where it gets problematic because if you're not the sort of person who reads the release notes for updates, you won't know where to look for it.

To turn on Messages in iCloud, you need to:

Click on Settings

At the top of the Settings app, click on the space showing your name

Next click on iCloud

Finally, flip the toggle switch next to Messages under the Apps Using iCloud section

Do this for all your iOS devices.