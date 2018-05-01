iOS 11 tips and tricks everyone should know

Those buttons on the Control Center panel don't actually turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Instead they disconnect you from existing devices and networks and prevent reconnection (while still allowing features such as AirDrop and AirPlay to work, and also allowing you to still use the Apple Watch or Apple Pencil).

You have to turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth separately now:

Settings > Bluetooth and toggle the switch

> and toggle the switch Settings > Wi-Fi and toggle the switch

Apple has clarified this a bit by adding some popups and on-screen messages, but this still has made the process a whole lot more complicated and confusing.