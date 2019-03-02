iOS 12 annoyances, and how to fix them

Things Apple needs to fix in iOS 13
iOS was first released 11 years ago. Now that it's hit iOS 12 (and with iOS 13 on the horizon) it still contains some really crazy, outdated user interface design choices that I can't ...
You don't have to dig deep into iOS 12 before you start finding some pretty big annoyances. Here is a selection of the biggest annoyances, along with how to fix them.
Siri can now offer suggestions for things that you do, based on a whole host of things, from your location to what you usually do at that time.
But it can be very hit-and-miss. Sometimes these suggestions are great, sometimes not so great.
If you want to disable Siri suggestions to Settings > Siri & Search, and turn off Suggestions on Lock Screen. If you want to turn off suggestions in the Spotlight search feature, disable Suggestions in Search too.
People either love of hate grouped notifications.
If you fall into the hate it camp, it's easy to switch off. Go to Settings > Notifications > App >Notification Grouping, and choose Off.
Don't want to be reminded how much time to
waste spend on Instagram and playing that latest game? No problems!
Go to Settings > Screen Time, scroll to the bottom and tap Turn Off Screen Time. Done!
iOS 12 contains a new security feature called USB Restricted Mode that prevents USB accessories from automatically connecting to the iPhone if more than an hour has elapsed since the device was unlocked.
It's a very handy security feature, but if you don't feel you need that level of security and it's causing you a headache, you can turn it off.
Go to Settings > Touch ID (or Face ID) & Passcode and enter your passcode. Then scroll down and flip the toggle on USB Accessories.
I know that feedback is important to app developers, but sometimes it gets a bit overwhelming. This is probably one of the things in apps that annoys me the most.
Here's how to make it history. Go to Settings > iTunes & App Store and then toggle In-App Ratings & Reviews to off.
The Control Center is a great place to begin to tweak iOS 12 to make it your own. You can add and remove buttons and features to truly make it your own.
Go to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls and customize it to feature the shortcuts you want.
Not just a great feature, this is a potentially life-saving feature that basically turns off notifications while you are driving. Don't worry though, all your notifications will be waiting for you when you've stopped!
However, if you never get behind the wheel of a car, you don't need it.
Go to Settings > Do Not Disturb > Do Not Disturb While Driving
From there you can choose between manually, or have iOS detect that you're driving automatically, or have it switch on this feature when it's connected to your car's Bluetooth system.
iOS has a number of really cool screen brightness features. Unfortunately, it buried them deep in the Settings app.
Here's where they live:
Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations
Texting with someone but want to give them a call or FaceTime but can't see how to do it? See the tiny downwards-facing arrow beneath their name or number? Tap on that to find the feature!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
