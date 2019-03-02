iOS 12 annoyances, and how to fix them

Siri can now offer suggestions for things that you do, based on a whole host of things, from your location to what you usually do at that time.

But it can be very hit-and-miss. Sometimes these suggestions are great, sometimes not so great.

If you want to disable Siri suggestions to Settings > Siri & Search, and turn off Suggestions on Lock Screen. If you want to turn off suggestions in the Spotlight search feature, disable Suggestions in Search too.