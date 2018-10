No matter whether you use Touch ID or Face ID, you still need a passcode, and the longer the passcode you can use -- and remember -- the better.

Go to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode (or Face ID & Passcode on iPhones with Face ID), enter your existing passcode, and then tap on Passcode Options to get a set of options. Choose between Custom Alphanumeric Code (the most secure) or Custom Numeric Code (second best option), or 4-Digit Numeric Code (I don't recommend this last option).