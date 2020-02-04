ioSafe Duo: Fireproof and water resistant data storage (in pictures)

1 of 12
  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo, with opening tool, and Swiss Army Knife for size comparison.

    Full review here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    Front of drive.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    Front ports.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    Rear of drive.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    Changing RAID settings.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    Mining for the drives.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    Still mining for the drives.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    The drives.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    Extracting the drives.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    Here they are.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    4TB Seagate Barracuda Compute drives.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ioSafe Duo

    ioSafe Duo

    A peek inside the fireproof enclosure.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 12

The ioSafe Duo brings peace of mind to onsite storage.

Read More Read Less

ioSafe Duo

ioSafe Duo, with opening tool, and Swiss Army Knife for size comparison.

Full review here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 12

Related Topics:

Storage Data Management Hardware Reviews Mobility Data Centers

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2

  • Storage integration in iPadOS

    Apple has gradually been adding file management chops to iOS and, now, iPadOS, especially for external storage. Here's how one sophisticated app, video editor Luma Fusion, takes ...

  • What a brand new data center looks like - from the inside

    Kao Data has just started operating a 40,000 square feet data center at the heart of the UK's "innovation corridor", between London, Cambridge and Stansted. This is what 8.8MW of data ...

  • OWC'S Mercury Elite Pro Dock

    Declutter your desk by combining your external dual-drive storage and Thunderbolt 3 dock into a single device.