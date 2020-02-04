ioSafe Duo: Fireproof and water resistant data storage (in pictures)

Apple has gradually been adding file management chops to iOS and, now, iPadOS, especially for external storage. Here's how one sophisticated app, video editor Luma Fusion, takes ...
-
ioSafe Duo
ioSafe Duo, with opening tool, and Swiss Army Knife for size comparison.
Full review here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
Front of drive.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
Front ports.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
Rear of drive.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
Changing RAID settings.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
Mining for the drives.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
Still mining for the drives.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
The drives.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
Extracting the drives.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
Here they are.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
4TB Seagate Barracuda Compute drives.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
-
ioSafe Duo
A peek inside the fireproof enclosure.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The ioSafe Duo brings peace of mind to onsite storage.
