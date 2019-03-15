It was the best of Apple, it was the worst of Apple

Did you know that Apple was once involved in the games console market? The Bandai Pippin @WORLD featured a 66 MHz PowerPC 603 processor, had a built-in 14.4k modem, a CD_ROM drive, and ran a version of ran a version of Mac OS System 7.5.2.

Predictably, Apple also had a whole raft of accessories for the Pippin.

But it was a flop. While some 100,000 was made, it's alleged that only around 40,000 were sold before the plug was pulled on it.