These 12 laptops deliver the best battery life

Running the efficient Chrome OS with components that often aren't the most power hungry, nearly all Chromebooks have substantial battery life as a feature of the platform. But the Chromebook R 13 from Acer stands out even among its Chrome-running rivals. The 2-in-1 laptop clocked in at just over 13 hours of battery life in CNET's testing, which is a few hours more the typical Chromebook. It also costs a little more than some other Chromebooks, but it's still priced below most mid-range Windows notebooks.