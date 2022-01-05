/>
X

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6, Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15, Nokia T20, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

From a slew of new laptops to technology for content creators and onto a laser cutter, here's the kit we tested last month.
|
zdnet-logo-logotype.png
|
Topic: Reviews
lenovo-thinkpad-x1-yoga-gen-6-header.jpg
1 of 16 Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is a gem of a 2-in-1 laptop, albeit an expensive one. It's compact and well-made, with a superb keyboard, a high-resolution screen and an excellent audio subsystem.

SEE: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6, hands on: A premium 14-inch 2-in-1 for business

asus-zenbook-pro-duo-15-oled-ux582l-main.jpg
2 of 16 Sandra Vogel/ZDNet

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582L)

This high-end laptop's 15.6-inch 4K OLED screen is the star of the show, backed up by the innovative secondary ScreenPad Plus display. Creators should consider it, despite the high price and the fact that dual screens take their toll on battery life.

SEE: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582L) review: A premium dual-screen laptop for creative pros

dell-inspiron-16-plus-7610-770x433.jpg
3 of 16 Dell

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

This is a weighty laptop, but there's plenty to like here, including a good display, all-day battery life and plenty of ports and connectors. As long as you don't expect too much from the speakers or need a touch screen, this could be a worthwhile purchase for power users and creators.

SEE: Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 review: A solid, attractive and well-priced 16-inch laptop

unihertz-ticktock-5.jpg
4 of 16 palmsolo/ZDNet

Unihertz TickTock

Unihertz seems to enjoy success with interesting phone launches on Kickstarter and its latest offering brings 5G, a massive capacity battery, rugged design elements, a decent camera, and a unique rear display.

SEE: Unihertz TickTock first look: 5G rugged phone with unique rear display

kyocera-durasport-5g-3.jpg
5 of 16 palmsolo/ZDNet

Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW

Rugged phones are typically a bit bulky, with substantial material wrapped around the phone. The latest Kyocera model is now available for Verizon customers and provides a solid mid-range phone that is built for work outside the office. It's a solid choice for those who need it.

SEE: Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW review: Sleek, rugged phone for work and play

nokia-t20-tablet-header.jpg
6 of 16 Sandra Vogel/ZDNet

Nokia T20

Nokia has brought a capable Android tablet to market at a competitive price. There are compromises, of course: the middling camera and speaker quality are forgivable, but the sluggish performance and lack of out-of-the-box fast charging might be deal-breakers for some. 

SEE: Nokia T20, hands on: A good-value 10.4-inch Android tablet

asus-proart-studiobook-16-oled-thumb.jpg
7 of 16 Asus

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H5600)

This is not a device for mainstream users, and some may bemoan the lack of a bundled stylus for use with the touchpad. Even so, the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 sets a high bar for Windows-based creator laptops. 

SEE: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H5600) review: A top-quality 16-inch mobile workstation for creative pros

lenovo-thinkbook-16p-g2-thumb.jpg
8 of 16 Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2

The ThinkBook 16p Gen2 has room for improvement, particularly with its relatively modest 2.5K IPS display. But if you're happy to use an external display in the office, then the ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 can deliver workstation-class performance, along with an attractive design.

SEE: Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 review: A lightweight and affordable 16-inch laptop for power users and creators

innocn-portable-monitor-15-inch.png
9 of 16 INNOCN

INNOCN PU15-Pre 4K OLED

The INNOCN PU15-Pre 4K OLED portable display is expensive at $799.99. But when you compare it to other portable OLED monitors, then it is reasonably priced. If you spend time on the road and find a single display limiting, you may quickly see a return on your investment with this monitor.

SEE: INNOCN PU15-Pre 4K OLED review: A portable monitor to improve your productivity

insta360-one-x2-camera-9.jpg
10 of 16 palmsolo/ZDNet

Insta360 One X2

The Insta360 One X2 camera takes away the worry about framing your shot and deciding which content to record. Record it all and then use the powerful software to select and share just what you like, with many creative features easily accessible.

SEE: Insta360 One X2 camera review: Capture everything, edit and share later

zhiyun-smooth-q3-gimbal-5.jpg
11 of 16 palmsolo/ZDNet

Zhiyun Smooth Q3

If you capture video with your smartphone, a gimbal is a great way to capture smooth and cinematic content. While smartphones today have stabilization, gimbals provide this capability and a lot more to help you get creative with your video content.

SEE: Zhiyun Smooth Q3 review: Compact smartphone gimbal with rotating fill light

zhiyun-smooth-5-3.jpg
12 of 16 palmsolo/ZDNet

Zhiyun Smooth 5

The Smooth 5 is built for those who have planned out their shooting sessions. It's not as portable as other gimbals and has an extensive number of controls, so there is a steep learning curve. But after that, it performs well and yields outstanding results.

SEE: Zhiyun Smooth 5 review: Professional level gimbal for content creators

whoop-4-0-recovery-ice-bath.jpg
13 of 16 Whoop

Whoop 4.0

The Whoop 4.0 is much more than a detailed sleep tracker, and people who work out regularly will see more benefits than those who lead a sedentary life. It's a great way to understand your body and optimize your workout regimen.

SEE: Whoop 4.0 review: Screenless wearable helps you avoid injuries, track sleep details

moto-watch-100-4.jpg
14 of 16 palmsolo/ZDNet

Moto Watch 100

You don't have to spend a significant amount of money for a health and fitness wearable today, but sometimes even $100 is too much. The Moto Watch 100 disappointed in just about everything and there are much better options available.

SEE: Moto Watch 100 review: An exercise in frustration not worth the $100 price

aftershokz-aeropex-2.jpg
15 of 16 palmsolo/ZDNet

AfterShokz Aeropex

Compared to standard earbuds, this headset never falls out of your ears, no matter how much you work out. The headset easily lasts for up to eight hours for playback, allows your ears to remain open to hear your surroundings, and never disturbs the people around you. 

SEE: AfterShokz Aeropex review: Impressive bone conduction headset with long battery life, solid performance

glowforge-pro-header.jpg
16 of 16 Charles McLellan/ZDNet

Glowforge Pro

The Glowforge Pro is an excellent choice for well-heeled hobbyists and makers, while the Plus and Basic models offer more affordable routes into the world of laser cutting and engraving. Glowforge is not just for hobbyists, either: many users run profitable small businesses selling the projects they create on these versatile machines. 

SEE: Glowforge Pro review: Laser cutting and engraving for serious hobbyists and makers

Show Comments

Related Galleries

Garmin Vivomove Sport review: in pictures
garmin-vivomove-sport-2.jpg

Related Galleries

Garmin Vivomove Sport review: in pictures

Garmin Venu 2 Plus review: in pictures
garmin-venu-2-plus-3.jpg

Related Galleries

Garmin Venu 2 Plus review: in pictures

Insta360 One X2 camera review: in pictures
insta360-one-x2-camera-1.jpg

Related Galleries

Insta360 One X2 camera review: in pictures

Zhiyun Smooth 5 smartphone gimbal review: in pics
zhiyun-smooth-5-2.jpg

Related Galleries

Zhiyun Smooth 5 smartphone gimbal review: in pics

Whoop 4.0 review: in pictures
whoop-4-0-recovery-ice-bath.jpg

Related Galleries

Whoop 4.0 review: in pictures

Zhiyun Smooth Q3 smartphone gimbal review: in pictures
zhiyun-smooth-q3-gimbal-6.jpg

Related Galleries

Zhiyun Smooth Q3 smartphone gimbal review: in pictures

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Go 3, Huawei MateBook 14s, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup
linksys-velop-wifi-6-ax4200-card.jpg

Related Galleries

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Go 3, Huawei MateBook 14s, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup