Linux gaming made easy: The fastest way to get up and running

    Linux gaming is possible

    You don't have to be running Windows to play great Triple-A game titles. Many are available in Linux. Let's look at how you can make it all work.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    We're starting with Ubuntu

    We're starting in Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver using GNOME. Since Linux distros can be so different, you may need to follow other instructions depending on your distro.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Launch the Ubuntu Software Center

    The Ubuntu Software Center is the UI package manager for Ubuntu. It's the easiest way to get started, but -- of course -- there are always command line options if that's your jam.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Select Games

    Go ahead and select Games.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Lots of Linux games available

    Right "out of the box," Ubuntu comes with pages of game options. Most of these are casual games native to Linux, but it's a nice and fun selection.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Find the Steam Installer

    Scroll down and look for the Steam installer. Click it.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Launch the Steam installer

    Once you're in the installer, hit install. Don't let the lack of a screenshot scare you away. This installs the full Steam app. If you're not familiar with Steam, it's Valve's software distribution system and is used to provide access to an enormous library of great games.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Give it a few minutes

    Give the installer a few minutes to run.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Launch options

    You can launch or remove Steam from the Software Center, although this isn't what we'd recommend for regular use.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Launch Steam

    Instead, launch Steam from the launcher. This is how you'll do it when you want to play or manage your Steam library.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    This is Linux...

    It's Linux, so things didn't exactly go smoothly the first time around. We wound up having to try launching Steam a few times before it got itself sorted out and started working. But once you get it working...

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    It's regular ole Steam

    It's regular ole Steam. If you've played Steam games in Windows, this is exactly the same environment.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Log in

    I have a Steam account, so I just logged in. If you don't have one, you can create one easily enough.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Authenticate using the Steam app

    Steam has MFA using the Steam app on your phone. Just authenticate and you're in.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Yep, it's pure Steam

    It looks like Steam. It smells like Steam. It works like Steam. It's Steam.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    The Steam dashboard

    Once you're in Steam, you have access to the full Steam dashboard. Along the left are the games you already own. The list shown represents my game library. Yep, I like strategy games.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Tap the tiny penguin

    Not all Steam games will run on Linux. If you tap the tiny penguin, you'll see the games that are available. About half the games I own run on Linux. About half the games I own are also Fallout. I like Fallout.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    No Fallout 4 for you

    Not all Steam games will work on Linux. Notice that Fallout 4's installer is grayed out.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Let's install Civ5

    Civilization 5 is one of the games compatible with Linux. Let's go ahead and install it by pressing Install.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Configure install options

    Go ahead and configure the install options. If you opt for a desktop icon, you'll get one in GNOME.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Wait for download

    Give the game a few minutes to download and fully install.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Ready to play

    There it is, ready to play. Press the green button and prepare to conquer the world.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Civ welcome screen

    Once the game launches, you can configure it like normal. Sound and graphics work just like you'd expect.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    Let's play

    And here we are. Once the game launches, it plays exactly as you'd expect it would. 

    What Steam games do you play on Linux? Let us know in the comments below.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

You don't have to be running Windows to play great Triple-A game titles. Many are available in Linux. Let's look at how you can make it all work.

Caption by: David Gewirtz

