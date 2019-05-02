MacBook not charging? Here's what to check

  • The problem

    You plug your charger into your MacBook and discover that it's not charging. Don't worry, it happens, and sometimes you can fix the problem without a trip to the Apple Store of buying a new charger.

  • How to tell if your Mac Book is charging

    There are a few ways to tell if your MacBook is charging

    • It makes a sound after you connect the charger
    • The battery status icon in the menu bar changes
    • The LED on the MagSafe connector glows orange (charging) or green (charged)
    • Click on the Apple icon in the menu, go to About This Mac and then System Report… and from there go to the Power section where you will get a lot of information related to charging and the battery.  

  • Basic MacBook checks

    I've seen a few issues that can affect charging.

    • Reboot the MacBook – you'll be amazed how often this fixes the issue!
    • Reset the SMC – again, this is worth doing because it fixes so many issues
    • Check to see if the MagSafe connector is mating properly, and there's no debris in the connector
    • If you have an older MacBook with a removable battery, remove and reinsert the battery
    • Check the connector – USB-C or MagSafe for any signs of damage. If it is a newer MacBook that uses USB-C, try a different port
    • Check for overheating as this might prevent charging
    • If possible, try a different charger (if this works, you've narrowed down the problem to the charger)

  • Check the battery

    Hold down the Option key and click on the battery icon in the menu bar. This will show you the battery status.

    • Normal: The battery is functioning normally
    • Replace Soon: The battery is functioning normally but holds less charge than it did when it was new
    • Replace Now: The battery is functioning normally but holds significantly less charge than it did when it was new
    • Service Battery: The battery isn't functioning normally

  • Charger checks

    Since the charger itself can experience a tough life, it's a good idea to carry out some checks.

    • Check the charger for any physical damage (pay special attention to the cable)
    • Try the charger on a different MacBook (if it works, the problem is down to the MacBook)
    • If the charger is a USB-C charger, try a different cable

  • No luck?

    I'm afraid it's either time for a trip to the Apple Store so a genius can take a look at your MacBook, or you can take a chance and try a new charger (if you don't have access to a spare to try). 

