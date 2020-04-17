Miss baseball? Zoom with a virtual background of your favorite team's stadium

Major League Baseball parks are quiet and empty. The great American pastime, like so many events, has been postponed by pandemic. If you'd rather be at a ballgame than yet another Zoom meeting, our gallery of ball field virtual backgrounds may deliver some small consolation. Attend your next video conference from your favorite team's stadium. On Wikipedia, we found royalty-free images of all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.

New to virtual backgrounds? Check out TechRepublic's How to turn on virtual backgrounds in Zoom.

(Shown above is the only stadium in our collection that's no longer standing: The original Yankee Stadium -- "The House that Ruth Built" -- was demolished in 2010.)