Miss baseball? Zoom with a virtual background of your favorite team's stadium

Mobile OS
-
The House that Ruth Built
Major League Baseball parks are quiet and empty. The great American pastime, like so many events, has been postponed by pandemic. If you'd rather be at a ballgame than yet another Zoom meeting, our gallery of ball field virtual backgrounds may deliver some small consolation. Attend your next video conference from your favorite team's stadium. On Wikipedia, we found royalty-free images of all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.
New to virtual backgrounds? Check out TechRepublic's How to turn on virtual backgrounds in Zoom.
(Shown above is the only stadium in our collection that's no longer standing: The original Yankee Stadium -- "The House that Ruth Built" -- was demolished in 2010.)
Photo by: Severin St. Martin | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Angel Stadium
Angel Stadium of Anaheim, California is home to the Los Angeles Angels.
Photo by: CrispyCream27 (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Caption by: David Grober
-
Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri is the home of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Photo by: redlegsfan21 - Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Chase Field
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is home of the Arizona Diamondbacks
Photo by: Cygnusloop99
Caption by: David Grober
-
Citi Field
Citi Field in New York City is home to the New York Mets.
Photo by: Richiekim at English Wikipedia | CC BY-SA 3.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is home to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Photo by: Phillyfan0419 | Public Domain
Caption by: David Grober
-
Comerica Park
Comerica Park Park in Detroit, Michigan is home to the Detroit Tigers.
Photo by: MJCdetroit | CC BY-SA 3.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Coors Field
Coors Field in Denver Colorado is home to the Colorado Rockies.
Photo by: Matt Kozlowski | CC BY-SA 3.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium is Los Angeles is home to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Photo by: Junkyardsparkle | CC0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Fenway Park
Fenway Park in Boston is home to the Boston Red Sox.
Photo by: Jared Vincent on Flickr | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field, a stadium under construction in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the home of the Texas Rangers
Photo by: Jax 0677 | CC BY-SA 4.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio is home to the Cincinnati Reds.
Photo by: redlegsfan21 from Vandalia, OH | CC BY-SA 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Guaranteed Rate Field
Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is home to the Chicago White Sox.
Photo by: redlegsfan21 from Vandalia, OH | CC BY-SA 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Kauffman Stadium
Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is home to the Kansas City Royals.
Photo by: Mysteryman28 - Jimmy Spencers | Public Domain
Caption by: David Grober
-
Marlins Park
Marlins Park in Miami, Florida is home to the Miami Marlins.
Photo by: Roberto Coquis - Flickr | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Miller Park
Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is home to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Photo by: Royalbroil on en.wikipedia | CC BY-SA 2.5
Caption by: David Grober
-
Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is home to the Houston Astros.
Photo by: Delaywaves | CC BY 3.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Nationals Park
Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., is home to the Washington Nationals.
Photo by: William F. Yurasko from Alexandria | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Oakland Coliseum
Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California is home to the Oakland Athletics.
Photo by: redlegsfan21 - Flickr | CC BY-SA 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Oracle Park
Oracle Park in San Francisco is home to the San Francisco Giants.
Photo by: Coasttocoast at the English language Wikipedia | CC BY-SA 3.0|
Caption by: David Grober
-
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland is home to the Baltimore Orioles.
Photo by: Shoshanah from (not specified) - Flickr | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Petco Park
Petco Park in San Diego, California is home to the San Diego Padres.
Photo by: Nehrams2020 | CC BY-SA 3.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
PNC Park
PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is home to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Photo by: daveynin on Flickr | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Progressive Field
Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio is home to the Cleveland Indians.
Photo by: Arturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington is home to the Seattle Mariners.
Photo by: MyName (Cacophony) | CC BY-SA 3.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada is home to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Photo by: Oknazevad | CC BY-SA 4.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Target Field
Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is home to the Minnesota Twins.
Photo by: Randy Stern | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Tropicana Field
Tropicana Field is St. Petersburg, Florida is home to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Photo by: EaglesFanInTampa | CC BY-SA 3.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Truist Park
Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is home to the Atlanta Braves.
Photo by: Thechased at English Wikipedia | CC BY 4.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field in Chicago is home to the Chicago Cubs.
Photo by: Ryan Dickey - https://www.flickr.com/photos/meesterdickey/42195054760/ | CC BY 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
-
Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York is home to the New York Yankees.
Photo by: Matt Boulton - | CC BY-SA 2.0
Caption by: David Grober
Would you rather be at the ballpark than yet another Zoom meeting? Our gallery of baseball stadium virtual backgrounds may deliver some small consolation. Attend your next video conference from any of the 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.
The House that Ruth Built
Major League Baseball parks are quiet and empty. The great American pastime, like so many events, has been postponed by pandemic. If you'd rather be at a ballgame than yet another Zoom meeting, our gallery of ball field virtual backgrounds may deliver some small consolation. Attend your next video conference from your favorite team's stadium. On Wikipedia, we found royalty-free images of all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.
New to virtual backgrounds? Check out TechRepublic's How to turn on virtual backgrounds in Zoom.
(Shown above is the only stadium in our collection that's no longer standing: The original Yankee Stadium -- "The House that Ruth Built" -- was demolished in 2010.)
Caption by: David Grober
Join Discussion