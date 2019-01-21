Mophie Powerstation PD XL hands-on: Charge your mobile device up to 2.5 times faster

Batteries are getting larger in smartphones and processors are getting more efficient, but people are also using their smartphones more so battery life is an important factor. External battery packs are capable of providing a significant portable power source to keep you charged up for days.

The Mophie Powerstation PD XL has a 10,500 mAh capacity and weighs in at just 204 grams with a size of 108.9 x 59.18 x 21.59 mm. Mophie states it can add more than 35 hours to your smartphone.

The compact battery pack comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. The Powerstation PD XL is available now for $79.95.