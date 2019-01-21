Mophie Powerstation PD XL hands-on: Charge your mobile device up to 2.5 times faster

  • Mophie Powerstation PD XL retail package and contents

    Mophie Powerstation PD XL retail package and contents

    Batteries are getting larger in smartphones and processors are getting more efficient, but people are also using their smartphones more so battery life is an important factor. External battery packs are capable of providing a significant portable power source to keep you charged up for days.

    The Mophie Powerstation PD XL has a 10,500 mAh capacity and weighs in at just 204 grams with a size of 108.9 x 59.18 x 21.59 mm. Mophie states it can add more than 35 hours to your smartphone.

    The compact battery pack comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. The Powerstation PD XL is available now for $79.95.

  • USB-C and USB-A ports on the Mophie Powerstation PD XL

    USB-C and USB-A ports on the Mophie Powerstation PD XL

    PD stands for power delivery and devices that support this technology can charge up to 2.5 times faster than through standard power sources. Standard chargers provide up to five watts of power while PD devices like the Powerstation PD XL provide up to 18 watts for charging faster. With a 5W charger you could see up to 19 percent charge in 30 minutes while an 18W charger can provide up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

    There is one USB-A and one USB-C port on the end of the Powerstation PD XL. Use the USB-C port to charge up the battery pack at up to 15W so it can be charged quickly. Both ports can be used to charge up a couple of devices at the same time with up to 18W of power eo either device.

  • LED indicator lights and a status button on one side

    LED indicator lights and a status button on one side

    One side of the battery pack has a button with four white LEDs to indicate the status of the battery. A matte gray finish surrounds the battery pack while textured black plastic covers the top and bottom.

    It's a fairly compact battery pack, which makes it easier to carry around on a daily basis. Given the speed of which it charges up mobile devices, I've been thoroughly enjoying the Powerstation PD XL.

  • Textured finish of the Mophie Powerstation PD XL

    Textured finish of the Mophie Powerstation PD XL

    The battery has a textured finish on both the front and back. While it offers a surface that is not smooth, the battery pack is still a bit slick due to the hard plastic finish.

  • Battery pack is fairly compact

    Battery pack is fairly compact

    This new Mophie Powerstation PD XL is one of the most compact and lightweight battery packs I have tested. It easily fits in your hand, bag, or jacket pocket so you can stay charged up while on the go.

  • Charging up an iPhone XS

    Charging up an iPhone XS

    Mophie sent the Powerstation PD XL to me in advance of CES, but I had a couple of business trips instead and used the battery pack daily to keep my gear charged up. It's nice to have the USB-A port that I've been able to use to power up the Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch Series 4, and several phones.

Today's modern smartphones will get you through a day before dying so portable battery packs are still useful. The new Mophie Powerstation PD XL gets you back in action quicker than other existing battery packs thanks to its power delivery technology.

