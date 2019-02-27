MWC fails: Gadgets that never made it

Best of MWC 2019: Cool tech you can buy or pre-order this year
Between all the 5G devices and foldable phones, it might seem like nearly everything announced at MWC 2019 is too futuristic to purchase soon. In reality, many of these new gadgets ...
Virtual Vizor was introduced at MWC 2016. It is a foldable holder with lenses that attaches to users' baseball caps and turns their smartphones into virtual cinemas.
Related:
Practically indestructible gadgets
How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?
Best technology inventions ever
Photo by: Virtual Vizor
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Motorola Backflip never got the attention it was looking for after launching at MWC 2010. Slider phones and slim, sleeker devices forged ahead and captured our attention instead.
Related:
Practically indestructible gadgets
How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?
Best technology inventions ever
Photo by: Motorola
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Xperia Agent from Sony is still a concept. It was showcased at MWC 2017, yet you still cannot buy this cool looking device. Users could give this virtual assistant voice commands to connect it to their smart home devices.
Related:
Practically indestructible gadgets
How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?
Best technology inventions ever
Photo by: Sony
Caption by: Eileen Brown
A quad-core Snapdragon processor powers the Runcible circular smartphone with a sustainable interchangeable back, announced at MWC 2015.
Related:
Practically indestructible gadgets
How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?
Best technology inventions ever
Photo by: Mono
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The SmartEyeglass from Sony offered increased productivity, and reduced errors with its augmented reality solution. It also offered a transcription service converting speech into visible text. The product has now been discontinued.
Related:
Practically indestructible gadgets
How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?
Best technology inventions ever
Photo by: Sony
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Tethercell battery adapter was announced at MWC 2014. It allowed users to connect to and control AA battery operated devices such as baby monitors and TV remote controls from their mobile phones. It's currently unavailable.
Related:
Practically indestructible gadgets
How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?
Best technology inventions ever
Photo by: Tethercell
Caption by: Eileen Brown
First seen at MWC 2015, these retro-reflective glasses from AVG make it difficult for facial recognition technologies to capture users' identities when they are out and about.
Related:
Practically indestructible gadgets
How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?
Best technology inventions ever
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Mobile World Congress showcases the best and the worst of emerging technologies. But sadly, these devices never succeeded – despite the hype.
Virtual Vizor was introduced at MWC 2016. It is a foldable holder with lenses that attaches to users' baseball caps and turns their smartphones into virtual cinemas.
Related:
Practically indestructible gadgets
How much are tech's biggest failures worth today?
Best technology inventions ever
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Join Discussion