Nomad Horween leather cases for Apple iPhone XS Max: Functional, rugged, and attractive

As cool as this tri-folio case looked, I thought it would be way too awkward to hold and use. However, I decided to give it a chance and have come to thoroughly enjoy using it to carry two credit cards, my driver's license, ORCA transit card, office access card, and some bills in the cash slot. The front two flaps fold down onto the display to protect the display with no cards pressing against the glass.

When in use, the front two flaps fold behind the shell part of the case and don't bother me at all with the added bulk. Raised buttons are present for the volume and right action button. An opening is present for the ringer switch too. Taking photos can be a bit awkward holding the case with the two flaps dangling down below the main body of the case, but that is a compromise you have to make to use such a folio design.

The Rugged Tri-Folio is available for $79.95.