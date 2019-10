The Pixel 4 is a great smartphone and deserves to be protected and shown off in style. Nomad has its Rugged Case available now for the Pixel 4 in rustic brown and black leather for $49.95.

I tested out the rustic brown one, made with Horween leather from Chicago. Over time the leather will develop a patina and gain some character unique to my usage.

The case offers 6 feet drop protection with its rubber TPE bumper and polycarbonate frame.

