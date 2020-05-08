Nomad Rugged Case for Google Pixel Buds: Attractive leather covering enhances the earbud experience

Nomad is known for making high-quality accessories for mobile devices and one of the first cases I look for when getting a new device is one made from Nomad. I was very pleased to see Nomad's response to the coronavirus situation and highly recommend that readers actively support companies that go to these efforts to support those on the front lines of COVID-19 response.

The Google Pixel Buds were recently released and as you can see in my full review I am loving them. Nomad sent its Black and Rustic Brown Horween leather cases for me to test out with the Pixel Buds and it is clear some time was spent perfectly these cases.

The cases retail for $34.95 each and improve the look, feel, and protection of your new Pixel Buds. I still can't decide if I like the Black or Rustic Brown color best, but I'll figure this out over the next several months.

