Nomad Rugged Case for Google Pixel Buds: Attractive leather covering enhances the earbud experience

AMD is pitching its new Ryzen PRO 4000 processors as "the new standard for modern business PCs" offering what is claimed to be the best performing processor, the most advanced technology, ...
Nomad is known for making high-quality accessories for mobile devices and one of the first cases I look for when getting a new device is one made from Nomad. I was very pleased to see Nomad's response to the coronavirus situation and highly recommend that readers actively support companies that go to these efforts to support those on the front lines of COVID-19 response.
The Google Pixel Buds were recently released and as you can see in my full review I am loving them. Nomad sent its Black and Rustic Brown Horween leather cases for me to test out with the Pixel Buds and it is clear some time was spent perfectly these cases.
The cases retail for $34.95 each and improve the look, feel, and protection of your new Pixel Buds. I still can't decide if I like the Black or Rustic Brown color best, but I'll figure this out over the next several months.
Matthew Miller
Nomad previously made similar cases for the two Apple AirPods models so has perfected the design of the Rugged Case. The case comes in two pieces to full enclose the wireless charging case.
The inside of the case is lined in protective microfiber material and the two pieces are held in place by friction. I'm seriously impressed by the holding power of the two pieces with no stickers or adhesive used to hold them in place.
While the Pixel Buds case has a matte finish, the Nomad Rugged Case adds a protective layer and also adds a leather layer that will patina over time and provide you with a custom look to the Pixel Buds.
Matthew Miller
The Pixel Buds case matches the Pixel 4 case and provides you with a premium look and feel to your mobile setup.
The closed Rugged Case has a small black line showing the lid and making it easy for you to flip back the top to access your Pixel Buds.
Matthew Miller
There is an ample cutout for the USB-C port on the bottom of the case. One aspect of this Nomad Rugged Case that I find better than just using the Pixel Buds case is the indented area in the leather for the pairing button. While I don't have to use it often, I swap devices much more often than most people and the button in the Rugged Case is easier to find and press than the charging case without the Nomad attachment.
There is also a black plastic frame piece around the perimeter of the case that might help with drops. The Horween leather looks great, smells good, and will age over time to add some character to your Pixel Buds case.
Matthew Miller
There is a perfectly cut area on the back of the Rugged Case to support opening the lid of the Pixel Buds charging case.
Wireless charging is not impacted at all by the additional layer provided by the Nomad case.
Matthew Miller
The Black color case works well with the white Pixel Buds as it gives you a panda or Stormtrooper look and feel to the Pixel Buds.
There is also an opening on the other side for the LED and it shines through brightly.
Matthew Miller
The Nomad Black leather Rugged Case looks great with the Clearly White Pixel Buds.
As you can see, the Nomad case adds a nice protective layer to the Pixel Buds case and with the Pixel Buds priced at $179 it deserves some protection.
Matthew Miller
The Nomad Black Rugged Case looks good with the Pixel 4 in a Nomad leather case.
Matthew Miller
Nomad provides a wrist strap with a lanyard attachment point in the case. I had to use a paper clip to thread the wrist strap through the opening, but it works well and helps to make sure you don't lose the Pixel Buds.
Matthew Miller
Nomad is known for making high quality Horween leather accessories for mobile gear and the new Rugged Case for the 2020 Pixel Buds is another well-designed product. The additional lanyard option also helps ensure your Google earbuds are always in reach.
Matthew Miller
